Sogard started at second base Thursday but moved to first after Willson Contreras was removed with a bruised right hand.

Sogard, who was hitless in four at-bats, has been getting steady work at second base, but versatility is his primary value to the Red Sox. Contreras is deemed day-to-day and told Perla Paredes of MLB.com that it "might take days" for the soreness and swelling to subside. Sogard, who has played 14 games at first base for Boston in 2026, is expected to share fill-in duties with Mickey Gasper for as long as Contreras is unavailable.