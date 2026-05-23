Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Makes fifth consecutive start

Sogard started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to Minnesota.

Sogard made a fifth straight start and has hit safely in all five, going 6-for-17 with three walks, two RBI and a run scored. He's finding opportunities in the infield -- whether due to an injury or underperformance -- at shortstop, second base and third base. The Red Sox plan to transition Marcelo Mayer to shortstop in light of Corey Seager undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia, which leaves Sogard as part of a rotation at second and third.