Red Sox's Nick Sogard: Settling in at second base

Sogard will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After Curtis Mead fractured his left wrist in his team debut July 27, Sogard has emerged as the Red Sox's preferred option at the keystone. Sogard will draw his fifth consecutive start and has received the nod at second base over Anthony Seigler in four of those games. The 28-year-old also appears to be gaining traction as the Red Sox's table setter, with Sogard earning the appointment atop the lineup by getting on base at a .417 clip since he was called up from Triple-A Worcester a week ago.