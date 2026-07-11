Red Sox's Owen Hull: Grabbed by Boston

The Red Sox selected Hull with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Hull has an atypical swing from the left side which raises some questions as he shifts to professional ball, but he was plenty productive in college, especially at North Carolina last season with a .393 average, nine homers and 18 steals in 69 games. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound outfielder offers a ton of athleticism and speed potential, and there's some room for pop if he's able to transition his swing properly.