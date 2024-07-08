Devers went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

With the game tied going into the seventh, Devers broke through with a solo home run the opposite way to put the Red Sox out in front. He then admired a no-doubter 423-foot blast off Michael Tonkin in the ninth to make it a 3-0 ballgame. With his two-homer performance, Devers now has seven long balls in his last 10 games at Yankee Stadium and moved into a tie with David Ortiz for the fifth-most home runs at Yankee Stadium as a visiting player (16). He hasn't just been hot against the Yankees, however. Over his last 11 games, Devers is slashing .405/.479/.976 with seven homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs and a 6:11 BB:K. He's putting together another extremely productive campaign with one more week before the All-Star break and is currently slashing .293/.378/.593 with 21 homers, 55 RBI, 56 runs and a 40:79 BB:K in 336 plate appearances.