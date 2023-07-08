McGuire (oblique) began baseball activities July 6, MLB.com reports.
McGuire has been slow to recover from the oblique injury suffered while taking a swing June 21 against the Twins. These injuries typically take a minimum of two-to-three weeks to heal, but McGuire's will take longer.
