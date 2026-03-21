McGuire exercised his release clause with the Padres on Saturday and will become a free agent, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

McGuire entered spring training competing with Gary Sanchez for the Brewers' backup catcher job behind William Contreras. McGuire struggled across 10 Cactus League games, posting a .103/.161/.207 slash line with a solo home run in 31 plate appearances. Now that he's a free agent, McGuire will look to catch on with a team in need of backstop depth.