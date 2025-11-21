The Cubs non-tendered McGuire on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

McGuire joined the Cubs in January on a minor-league contract, but he spent most of the season with the big club to provide depth behind the plate for Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya. McGuire appeared in 45 regular-season games in 2025 and posted a .689 OPS with 17 runs scored, nine home runs and 24 RBI over 140 plate appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will enter free agency and look to join a team ahead of spring training.