McGuire will start at catcher and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Pirates.

McGuire is drawing his third consecutive start and appears to have leapfrogged Kevin Plawecki on the depth chart at catcher. Regarded as a solid defender and pitch framer, McGuire has added to his value by producing an .847 OPS in his first eight games with Boston since coming over in a deadline deal with the White Sox. Once his bat predictably cools down, McGuire could fall back into more of a timeshare with Plawecki.