Gonzalez will start at second base and bat second in Monday's game against the Rockies, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez will stick in the No. 2 spot in the order for the third game in a row while the Red Sox oppose their third consecutive left-handed starter (Austin Gomber). The 28-year-old is coming off a big weekend series in Washington, where he went 5-for-9 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs between his two starts. Gonzalez should continue to occupy a prominent spot in the lineup versus southpaws, but his playing time against righties looks to be more sporadic.