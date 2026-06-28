Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Expected back Sunday

Gonzalez (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Gonzalez has been on the shelf all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in March, but he's good to join the Red Sox after going 2-for-18 with two walks and a homer during his six-game rehab assignment. The 29-year-old had a career-best .826 OPS in 96 regular-season games last season and could carve out regular playing time in a Boston infield that is without Trevor Story (abdomen), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm), Marcelo Mayer (forearm) and Nick Sogard (oblique).