Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Pulled from rehab assignment

Gonzalez (shoulder) was removed from Double-A Portland's game Saturday after four innings with soreness in his left hip flexor, Josh Kirshenbaum of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez, who is rehabbing from a left shoulder arthroscopic debridement procedure in early March, was pulled from his rehab assignment and sent back to Boston for testing. He'll remain in Boston over the weekend and be reevaluated Monday. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy believes it's not a major issue, and the team remains hopeful that the infielder could be activated at some point during a seven-game homestand that begins Thursday.