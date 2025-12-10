The Athletics selected Watson with the sixth pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday and traded him to the Red Sox, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

A 28-year-old righty reliever from the Giants organization, Watson was originally drafted by the Orioles back in 2016 and he has never pitched in the big leagues. Last season, Watson logged a 4.26 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 64 strikeouts, 16 walks and nine saves in 50.2 innings in the Pacific Coast League. The Red Sox will likely use the 6-foot-5 Watson in low-leverage situations if he makes the Opening Day roster.