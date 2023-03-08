Watson (neck) is scheduled to appear in relief for the Orioles in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Watson experienced neck tightness about two weeks ago and was briefly shut down as a result, but he's scheduled out fine during his subsequent bullpen sessions and live throwing sessions and will now make his spring debut. The 25-year-old right-hander is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and is likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Norfolk.