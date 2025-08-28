Matz worked around a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Orioles.

With Aroldis Chapman having pitched twice in Boston's last three games, it was Matz who was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. The southpaw would surrender a leadoff double to Dylan Carlson, though he'd be erased on a fielder's choice as Matz cruised to his second career big-league save. The 34-year-old Matz has been impressive out of the bullpen since joining the Red Sox at the trade deadline, allowing just one run on six hits through his first 11.1 innings.