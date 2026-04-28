Matz (4-1) notched the win Monday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out two.

Matz did serve up a two-run home run to Daniel Schneemann in the fifth inning, but it was smooth sailing otherwise for the hurler. The 34-year-old southpaw turned in his longest outing of the campaign so far, though the two strikeouts did match a season low. Matz has been serviceable for the Rays during his transition back into a starter, posting a 4.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB over 31.1 frames, and he should hold onto streaming appeal with a home start against the Giants on tap for this weekend.