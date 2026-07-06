Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Resumes mound work

The Red Sox announced June 25 that Houck (elbow) has started light throwing off a mound, MLB.com reports.

The activity represents a step forward in a lengthy recovery process for Houck, who had previously been limited to playing catch off flat ground in his rehab for the UCL reconstruction and flexor tendon repair surgery he underwent Aug. 18, 2025. Houck is hopeful to pitch at some point for the Red Sox in 2026, though he likely won't have enough time to get stretched out for a starting role and will presumably work out of the bullpen if he ends up getting activated from the 60-day injured list.