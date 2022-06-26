Houck earned the save against the Guardians on Saturday with a perfect inning of work.

Houck needed only seven pitches -- six of which were strikes -- to set the aside down in order in the ninth inning. For the first time in 10 contests, the right-hander failed to record a strikeout, but that's of little concern given the results. Houck has notched a save in six of his past seven appearances and has gained a stranglehold on Boston's closer role with a 1.69 ERA and 14:1 K:BB over 10.2 innings since the start of June.