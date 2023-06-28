Houck underwent a successful open reduction and internal fixation of a ight orbito-zygomatico-maxillary complex at Mass General Hospital on Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The operation was performed by Dr. Branko Bojovic. Houck had small plates inserted into his right cheek to help with the swelling that occurred from the facial fracture he suffered after being hit by a comebacker off the bat of Kyle Higashioka. There's no timetable for when Houck will return to the mound, but the Red Sox do expect the right-hander to pitch again in 2023.