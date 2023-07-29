Story (elbow) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Story played the field once again and is looking ready to be activated. The Red Sox's official site indicates Story could be activated when the team begins a homestand next Friday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Pair of hits at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Return this weekend not ruled out•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Rehab shifting to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Four strikeouts in rehab game•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Homers in rehab debut•
-
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Rehab to begin Friday•