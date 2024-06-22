O'Neill is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

O'Neill will hit the bench after going 0-for-7 with two walks over the Red Sox's previous two contests, but he's been excellent overall since making his return from a three-game absence due to a knee issue earlier this month, slashing .273/.342/.697 since June 12. Even though he finds himself as the odd man out of the Boston outfield Saturday while the team brings Wilyer Abreu (ankle) back from the injured list, O'Neill should continue to handle a near-everyday role for the Red Sox.