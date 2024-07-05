O'Neill went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, a run, two RBI and two stolen bases in a 6-5 extra-innings win against Miami on Thursday.

O'Neill accounted for three of Boston's eight total hits to record his third consecutive multi-hit effort. He came up big in extra frames, recording an RBI single in the 11th inning and adding the game-winning RBI on a double in the 12th. O'Neill also collected two thefts in the contest after notching just one steal (on one attempt) over his first 60 games of the season. Swiping bags probably won't become a trend for the outfielder moving forward, though it's worth noting that he stole 29 combined bases across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns while with St. Louis.