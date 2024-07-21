O'Neill went 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

O'Neill went hitless over his first three trips to the plate before launching a two-run, go-ahead home run in the seventh, along with another two-run shot in the 10th, which again put the Red Sox out in front. It marked the outfielder's second consecutive multi-hit game and his fifth overall in July. The long balls were also his first this month, where he's now batting .306 with seven RBI, nine runs and two stolen bases. On the downside, O'Neill has also struck out multiple times in four of his last five games.