Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Grissom is dealing with a hamstring issue, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
It's not clear when Grissom suffered the injury, but the team considers it to be mild and doesn't expect it to affect the infielder's availability come Opening Day. The expectation is that Grissom will be ready to play in Grapefruit League games around March 1. He is projected to be Boston's everyday second baseman in 2024.
