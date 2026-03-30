Grissom (wrist) has been participating in batting practice and taking groundballs at the Angels' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

Grissom landed on the IL on March 24 (retroactive to March 22) due to a left wrist sprain. He seems to be progressing toward a return and isn't expected to miss extensive time. However, general manager Perry Minasian has indicated that Grissom will need a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated.