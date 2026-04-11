The Angels reinstated Grissom (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Grissom has been on the injured list for the first few weeks of the season due to a sprained left wrist, but he's been playing rehab games in Triple-A since March 31. The 25-year-old logged a base hit in each of his nine minor-league contests, finishing his assignment 12-for-35 (.343) with five RBI and a run scored. Now fully healthy, he'll make his season debut at second base and bat sixth against the Reds on Saturday, though he's expected to work primarily in a bench role. Jeimer Candelario was DFA'd in a corresponding move.