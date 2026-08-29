The Red Sox optioned Olds to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Olds fired six shutout innings after being promoted from Triple-A on Aug. 17, but he'll end up as the roster casualty required to make room for Garrett Whitlock (elbow), who returned from the IL on Saturday. Olds owns a 5.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 50.2 innings at Worcester this season, but his strong first impression with the Red Sox could keep him in consideration for another promotion down the stretch if the big club's bullpen depth is tested again.