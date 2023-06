The Reds optioned Busenitz to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

With the return of Graham Ashcraft (calf) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Busenitz will head back to Triple-A three days after being called up. The 32-year-old lefty didn't appear in a game during his latest stint and still carries a 4.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP through four innings in the majors this season.