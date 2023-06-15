Lively (4-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings in a 7-4 victory over Kansas City. He struck out four and didn't record a walk.

Livley had surrendered five home runs and 12 total runs over his past two starts, so Wednesday's bounce-back outing was certainly a step in the right direction. He's made eight appearances this year (six starts) and holds a 4.07 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. The right-hander's 41:9 K:BB through 42 innings stands out, so if he can avoid giving up the long ball, Livley could have solid fantasy value moving forward, especially while Graham Ashcraft (calf) and Nick Lodolo (lower leg) are on the injured list.