Lively (3-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 7 innings against Milwaukee. He struck out five.

Lively got off to a rough start Sunday, allowing a three-run homer to Andruw Monasterio in the first inning. However, the 31-year-old right-hander settled down and held Milwaukee to two runs over his next six innings. Lively had been pitching well coming into Sunday's outing -- he hadn't allowed more than two runs in any of his previous three starts. He now sports a solid 3.03 ERA with a 1.01 and 29:8 K:BB through 29.2 innings this season.