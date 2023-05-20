Lively (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in a 6-2 loss to the Yankees. He struck out eight.

Lively's first two appearances in the big leagues were as a bulk reliever, but he drew his first MLB start against New York. Despite taking the loss, it was a valiant effort for the right-hander, who retired 16 straight batters at one point. He struck out the first two hitters in the sixth but was pulled with 85 pitches (50 strikes) after issuing a two-out walk to Aaron Judge. With Nick Lodolo (lower leg) likely out for awhile, Lively figures to remain in the rotation as long as he continues to pitch like he did Friday.