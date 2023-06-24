Lively will miss his scheduled start Sunday against Atlanta due to pec soreness, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

No word yet on the severity of Lively's injury, but the 31-year-old righty will officially miss at least one start due to injury. The Reds have yet to name a starter for Sunday's game, but chances are someone will come up from the minors or they opt for a bullpen game. Lively has been struggling lately to the tune of a 6.06 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 16.1 innigns across his last three starts.