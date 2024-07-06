Spiers (2-2) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Tigers. He struck out three.

The right-hander served up solo shots to Parker Meadows and Colt Keith in the third inning, before Keith tagged him again for a two-run blast in the fifth. Spiers had lasted exactly six innings in each of his prior three starts, but after allowing zero homers over his first 31.1 big-league innings this season, he's now been taken deep four times in his last 10.2 frames. He'll look to tighten up his command in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Rockies.