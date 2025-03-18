Spiers allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over five relief innings in Monday's spring game against Cleveland.

Spiers is on the outside looking in at the Reds' projected rotation, but he remains on call if needed. The right-hander pitched in relief of starter Andrew Abbott, who made his spring debut Monday and is not certain to be ready to go when the regular season kicks off. "You know what? This kid has had a heck of a camp. He's filling up the strike zone and changes speed," Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said of Spiers' spring to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "I don't know him as well as the rest of these guys do, but he's handled himself really well." Spiers has a 2.70 ERA and allowed five hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 10 Cactus League innings.