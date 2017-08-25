Reds' Chad Wallach: Joins major-league team
Wallach was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
With Stuart Turner heading out on paternity leave, Wallach will come up to provide depth behind Tucker Barnhart at the catcher position. A fifth-round pick in 2013, Wallach has struggled to a .226/.280/.398 line at Louisville this season. He's already established a new career high with nine homers this year, but that power has come with a significant uptick in strikeouts.
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...