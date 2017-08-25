Reds' Chad Wallach: Joins major-league team

Wallach was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

With Stuart Turner heading out on paternity leave, Wallach will come up to provide depth behind Tucker Barnhart at the catcher position. A fifth-round pick in 2013, Wallach has struggled to a .226/.280/.398 line at Louisville this season. He's already established a new career high with nine homers this year, but that power has come with a significant uptick in strikeouts.