Reds' Chase Petty: Earns first MLB win

Petty (1-1) was the winning pitcher Saturday, giving up one hit and striking out one over 1.2 relief innings in a 2-1 win over Arizona.

Petty, a member of the rotation at Triple-A Louisville, was called up earlier in the week to give the Reds some bullpen length. He entered a tie game with one out and two runners on in the seventh inning and made the high-leverage situation thornier when he hit the first batter faced. The right-hander then got two critical outs, escaped the jam, threw a scoreless eighth and was the pitcher of record when Noelvi Marte whacked a go-ahead home run. The win was Petty's first in the majors.