Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Making first spring start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Encarnacion-Strand (hamstring) will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and bat seventh in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Encarnacion-Strand missed the Reds' first several spring contests while recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in January. He's now been given the green light to return to a competitive environment, but a late start won't help his already slim chances of making Cincinnati's Opening Day roster.
