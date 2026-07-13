Reds' Dane Myers: Ready for rehab assignment

The Reds sent Myers to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Per MLB.com, Myers is hopeful to return from the 10-day injured list for the Reds' first game out of the All-Star break Friday in Colorado, so he may need just a couple of games in Arizona to prove his health. Before landing on the IL on June 30 due to a left shoulder contusion, Myers had mostly served as a short-side platoon outfielder for the Reds this season and slashed .256/.358/.385 with three home runs, five stolen bases, 14 RBI and 18 runs across 137 plate appearances.