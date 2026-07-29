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Reds' Dane Myers: Seeing more time in CF

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Myers went a combined 3-for-6 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Myers started in center field for both ends of the doubleheader and made a fourth consecutive start there. Reds manager Terry Francona alluded to Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News that the backup outfielder could see more time as a starter in the second half. "You'll probably see him play more than he was," Francona said. "The hard part is he does such a good job being that righty off the bench, kind of a weapon. But where we're at right now, you'll probably see him play more than he did before." The Reds are dealing with several injuries to players that could defend center field, including Blake Dunn (elbow), Matt McLain (calf) and Spencer Steer (wrist). TJ Friedl will also get starts there.

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