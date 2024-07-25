De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Atlanta.

After singling and swiping his 50th bag of the season in the first inning, De La Cruz took Allan Winans deep in the third for his 18th long ball. The 22-year-old shortstop did commit two more errors in wet conditions, giving him 20 on the year, but that's about the only blemish on his season so far. In addition to leading the majors with 51 steals, De La Cruz has an 11-game hit streak going in which he's batting .378 (17-for-45) with five doubles, a triple and three homers.