Pagan struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 31st save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Brewers.

The veteran reliever helped get the Reds one step closer to the playoffs, firing seven of 12 pitches for strikes and getting two infield pop-ups after fanning William Contreras. Since his last blown save Sept. 1, Pagan has delivered a 0.82 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over 11 innings while converting five straight save chances.