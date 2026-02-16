Suarez is taking reps at first base to start each day of spring training, Charlie Goldsmith of The Dayton Daily News reports. "I'm a guy who likes work," Suarez said. "I want to be better at first base. I know they're going to need me there."

Suarez is still likely to get most of his starts as the Reds' designated hitter, with Ke'Bryan Hayes starting at third base and either Sal Stewart or Spencer Steer playing first base, but every bit of flexibility helps. Suarez played the first three games at first base of his major league career last season.