Montas allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings in a no-decision against Boston on Saturday.

Montas held the Red Sox scoreless through four frames before giving up one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings. He still departed in line for the win but settled for a no-decision due to an eighth-inning Boston rally. Montas recorded his fifth quality start of the campaign and his third over his past five outings. He's registered a 4.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 53:27 K:BB through 66.1 innings on the season.