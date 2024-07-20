Montas (4-8) took the loss Friday against the Nationals, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

After blanking the Nats through his first three innings, Montas was tagged for four runs in the fourth before giving up a three-run homer to Juan Yepez in the fifth. The 31-year-old Montas has been plagued by the long ball recently -- he's now allowed two homers in each of his last three outings. Overall, the right-hander sports a 4.85 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 72:38 K:BB across 18 starts (89 innings) this season. Montas is currently slated for a tough road matchup versus Atlanta in his next outing.