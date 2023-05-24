Ashcraft (2-3) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits over five innings as the Reds fell 8-5 to the Cardinals. He struck out five.

The second-year right-hander was taken deep twice by Paul Goldschmidt as part of the St. Louis barrage. Ashcraft has been tagged for at least seven runs in three of his last four starts, serving up five homers in 17.1 innings over that stretch and sending his ERA soaring from 2.00 to 5.57 during his disastrous May. He'll try to regain his footing in his next outing, likely to come on the road this weekend against the Cubs.