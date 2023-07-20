Ashcraft (5-7) earned the win over San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six-plus innings.

Ashcraft breezed through four scoreless frames before the Giants tagged him for a run in the fifth. The right-hander tossed a 1-2-3 sixth but surrendered a solo homer to Blake Sabol leading off the seventh, which led to his removal. Though his outing ended on that sour note, it was another strong performance overall by Ashcraft, as he notched his fourth straight quality start. Over that span, he's recorded a standout 1.82 ERA over 24.2 frames, though his mediocre 14:9 K:BB across the quality-start streak is fair reason to question whether it is sustainable.