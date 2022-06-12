Ashcraft allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out two in 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ashcraft served up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado in the third inning to account for half of the damage on his line. He also allowed a run to score on a wild pitch in the first and gave up a ground rule double to Albert Pujols before exiting in the fifth. While 71 of his 99 pitches were strikes, Ashcraft was easy to get hits off of -- the nine hits he allowed were more than double his previous season high, and he posted just a 22 percent CSW (called strikes plus whiffs) rate. The 24-year-old has done more good than bad through five starts, posting a 2.22 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 28.1 innings with a 3-0 record. He'll look to produce more command next weekend in a home start versus the Brewers.