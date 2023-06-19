Ashcraft (calf) is expected to rejoin the Reds' rotation during their series this weekend against Atlanta, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds have an off day Thursday and then will slot Ashcraft in sometime this weekend in place of the injured Hunter Greene (hip). Ashcraft is first eligible for activation Friday and it appears he will skip a rehab assignment. The big right-hander is working his way back from a left calf contusion.
