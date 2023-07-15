Ashcraft (4-7) took the loss Friday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Brewers. He struck out two.

The two strikeouts do little to excite, but Ashcraft was efficient and kept the ball on the ground, resulting in his third straight quality start. He was outdueled by Corbin Burnes and company on the other side. Ashcraft has allowed a total of three earned runs over his last three starts spanning 18.2 innings after straying from his groundball ways and battling severe gopheritis in May and June. He should still be considered a volatile option given the lack of whiffs. Up next is a home start against the Giants.