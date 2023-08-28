Ashcraft allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 frames in Sunday's loss to Arizona. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Ashcraft gave up one run through six innings before coughing up a solo shot to Lourdes Gurriel in the seventh. Ashcraft has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 consecutive starts, posting a 2.39 ERA during that span. His season ERA still sits at 4.73 alongside a 105:51 K:BB through 140.2 frames. Ashcraft's next start is projected to be at home against the Cubs.